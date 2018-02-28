Candidates denied campaign ability?

Candidates for an upcoming neighborhood board of directors election want their voices heard, but that’s easier said than done, they claim.
Several challengers in the Village at Deaton Creek BOD election allege their voices are being stifled and their ability to campaign prohibited.
David Carr, Pam Steiner and Scott Zeger are challenging four incumbents: John Harris, John Mercer, Ann Williams and Steve Zachok. But their ability to campaign in the development is limited.
Political signs are prohibited, as are email chains, both commonly used methods of campaigning.
“…we are not allowed to: Post any signs anywhere, including our own windows; hand out any information flyers; post anything about the election on the website; give anything that might be considered an information sheet to residents; or use any information about emails that ‘could’ be gleaned from the community website,” said Steiner.
According to the Village at Deaton Creek website, its Covenant, Conditions and Restrictions (CC&Rs) say “no signs (including posters, circulars and billboards) shall be erected or displayed within the community in regard to one’s candidacy or the election process.”
The website also declares that under the terms of use, “members are prohibited from collecting and using personal street or e-mail addresses to send unsolicited information.”
Candidates argue those strict rules inhibit their ability to campaign.
“…this core group (incumbents) has been implementing rules and regulations that inhibit anyone who may challenge their power or authority,” Steiner said of the current BOD. “For instance, in the case of new candidates for the board, they are using passages from the CC&Rs to stop us from handing out any flyers, using our Village email lists, circulars, using any signs, and posting our views on the community website.”
See the full story in the Feb. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
