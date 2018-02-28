Planners OK Starbucks drive-thru

Braselton planners have given the initial greenlight on a drive-thru for a “national coffee brand.” If there were any questions about what that “brand” is, those questions were resolved on Monday night.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved a drive-thru conditional use for a Starbucks on the corner of Hwy. 211 and Hwy. 347. Braselton’s town council will hold a second public hearing March 8 with a possible vote March 12.
Riverstone Braselton, LLC, plans to construct a 10,000 sq. ft. retail building on the property. A portion of that building (about 25-percent) will be used by Starbucks.
The request brought several opponents.
See the full story in the Feb. 28 issue of The Braselton News.
