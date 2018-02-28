Uline to open March 3

The one-million sq. ft. Braselton Uline distribution center will open for customer orders starting March 3.
The firm is closing its warehouse in Buford and moving to its new location at 705 Braselton Industrial Blvd.
In a promotional flyer sent out to customers, the firm said it will have a larger warehouse housing 32,500 products. It will also ship orders the same day and will have customer service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Uline is one of several companies that have located e-commerce facilities in the Braselton area in recent years.
