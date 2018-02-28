Benton opposes Delta exemption

Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, said Monday he opposes Delta Airline’s withdrawal from a discount program with the National Rifle Association.
A controversy erupted Monday in the Georgia State Senate because a bill included a provision that would restore Delta’s exemption from sales tax for jet fuel.
Benton said he is a lifetime member of the NRA and is opposed to Delta now getting the fuel exemption.
Members of the Senate and statewide candidates were critical Monday of Delta’s dropping its marketing relationship with the NRA. Delta said Saturday it would end the discount rate for NRA members.
OTHER BUSINESS
The proposed income tax bill would double the state income tax deduction of $2,300 for single filers and $3,000 for joint filers. It also would reduce the income tax rate in two steps – from 6 percent to 5.75 in 2019 and from 5.75 to 5.5 in 2020.
Benton said the state income tax rate has not been changed since the 1930s.
Benton said he also supported giving more money in ad valorem tax payments to local governments. He said the bill would lower the title fee amount for vehicle from 7 percent to 6.75 percent. It also would reduce the amount new residents have to pay in property tax for vehicles to 4 percent instead of 7 percent.
Benton also supported one bill that passed the House for hospitals. He said that bill would allow state residents to take a credit on state income taxes, up to 100 percent, if the money is donated to a hospital.
Another bill would allow hospitals to, “I guess, put a lien on your income tax refund,” he said.
The bill, which is in the House, would allow hospitals to collect bad debts from residents by taking their state tax refunds.
The “concept is not bad,” Benton said. He noted that hospitals routinely write off bad debts because they cannot collect bills for hospital stays. He said it is a particular problem in rural hospitals that operate “so close to the edge.”
Benton said the legislature still plans to adjourn March 29.
Legislation to create a Public Facilities Authority for Braselton also passed both chambers, he said.
See the full story in the Feb. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
