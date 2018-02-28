Study on aquatic center gets council support

Jefferson seems likely to have a study done on an aquatic center after Mayor Steve Quinn got a consensus to agree on that Thursday.
Quinn proposed a feasibility study by a Colorado firm and council member Jon Howell stipulated his support if it cost no more than $15,000.
The company, Ballard King & Associates, Highland Park, Colo., will do a market analysis and feasibility study for $14,000, according to its proposal.
A majority of council members agreed to the study at the city’s retreat last week.
Quinn long has promoted the idea of an aquatic center to support local school and youth swimming programs.
He said the study would provide information about whether the city should pursue the idea or not. Quinn said an aquatic center should be “affordable.” He said he does not want it to “lose money.”
The mayor said the idea may be one that is premature.
“It may be something we don’t need to talk about for five years,” he said.
Quinn said a center could provide a year-round program for ages from youth to senior citizens.
Quinn said a study would “see if the demographics (of the area) can handle an aquatic center.” Don Kupis said it is not something the city should do now.
He added that by the time the city is ready to build an aquatic center, the price tag might be $8-million to $12-million.
See the full story in the Feb. 28 issue of The Jackson Herald.
