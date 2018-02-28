Qualifying to begin Monday for county election

Qualifying will be held Monday through Friday, March 5-9, for four county seats that will be on the ballot in the May 22 election.
Qualifying will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 5, and end at noon on Friday, March 9. Qualifying will be at the county voter registrar’s office.
Seats to be on the ballot include the following:
•Banks County Board of Commission District 1, now held by Danny Maxwell.
•Banks County Board of Commission District 3, now held by Sammy Reece.
•Banks County Board of Education Post 3, now held by Rob Boswell.
•Banks County Board of Education Post 5, now held by Shane Roberts.
Reece and Roberts are the only candidates who have announced their intentions to qualify.
Also on the May 22 ballot will be the state representative seat for Banks County, which is now held by Dan Gasaway.
Former Banks County School System superintendent Chris Erwin has announced his intentions to seek this office.
At the federal level, Banks County voters will vote in the 9th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Republi- can Rep. Doug Collins.
In state races, voters will be deciding on a new Governor, Lt. Gov. and other state officials.
Banks County voters will also be asked to decide whether a one-cent tax for road and bridge improvements in the county should be approved.
