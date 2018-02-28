Jug Tavern Festival postponed for 2018 as park renovations planned

The City of Winder has canceled its annual Jug Tavern Festival for 2018 as the city plans to begin construction on several upgrades to the event’s site, Jug Tavern Park, this fall.
The festival, which started in 2009 and had been scheduled this year for Sept. 7-8, typically includes live music performances, games, food and craft vendors and other activities.
But the city has been working with landscape architects and design firms to develop upgrades to the park, including a permanent stage, restroom facilities and other features, as well as the installation of a stormwater retention pond and passive walking trails on property across the street.
The improvements to the park area are part of an overall effort by city officials to improve connectivity between downtown and surrounding areas and make downtown more pedestrian-friendly.
Some of that work will be bid out by the city, and full park renovation details are set to be released to the public by early summer, city administrator Donald Toms said.
Postponing continuation of the festival until 2019 in favor of the park upgrade efforts “will give us the opportunity to put that stage up and give us the opportunity to make sure the festival is presented as the same high level it has been in previous years,” Toms said last week at a City Council finance, administration and benefits committee meeting.
Council members were generally on board with the postponement, though councilmen Chris Akins and Jimmy Terrell expressed reservations that putting it off a year could disrupt momentum in relaunching.
“My concern is stopping it would be like trying to get a stopped train started again. It would take some time,” Akins said.
As for other city events, the city will continue on with its annual Halloween “Spooktacular” festival Oct. 26 and will seek to beef up its summer concert series May-July. The 70th annual Christmas Parade will be held again in December.
Council members and Toms agreed the city would explore other potential events, perhaps a beer festival or a miniature version of the Jug Tavern Festival.
