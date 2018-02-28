NICHOLSON - George Michael “Mike” Chandler, 68, died Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Chandler was born in Athens, the son of the late John Henry and Quilla Mae Bray Chandler. He was retired from the City of Nicholson.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Potts Chandler, Nicholson; children, Holly Ann Coffey, Duluth, and Dusty Chandler, Nicholson; sister, Carol Walker (Sam), Danielsville; brothers, Ronnie Crittendon, Simpsonville, S.C. and Danny Chandler (Darlene), Winterville; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Mike Stowers and Marty Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Mike’ Chandler (02-27-18)
