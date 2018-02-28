BASEBALL: Foley, Stockton lead Panthers earn first win of season

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Jackson County's Paul Foley earned a complete-game victory, striking out nine, and went 1-for-2 from the plate with a home run as the Panthers beat Oconee County 7-5 at home Tuesday for their first win of the year.
Logan Stockton led Jackson County offensively, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Panthers (1-5) were scheduled to play Habersham Central today, but that game has been postponed due to weather.
Jackson County returns to action Saturday for a doubleheader at Fannin County, starting at 1 p.m.
Old Website

