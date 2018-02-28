BASEBALL: Adair leads East Jackson to rout of Cedar Shoals

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Caleb Adair went 4-for-5 with four RBIs as East Jackson routed Cedar Shoals 14-4 Tuesday on the road. The win moved the Eagles to 6-2 on the year.
Luke Hadden threw five innings for the win, striking out 11. He allowed four hits and four runs, three of which were earned.
East Jackson finished with 13 hits. Josh Compton went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, and Halton Hardy was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Eagles are slated to travel to Lakeview Thursday (4:30 p.m.), Chestatee Friday (5:55 p.m.), Apalachee for a doubleheader Saturday (3 p.m.) before taking on Cedar Shoals at home Monday (5:55 p.m.).
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.