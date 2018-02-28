BASEBALL: Adair leads East Jackson to rout of Cedar Shoals

Caleb Adair went 4-for-5 with four RBIs as East Jackson routed Cedar Shoals 14-4 Tuesday on the road. The win moved the Eagles to 6-2 on the year.
Luke Hadden threw five innings for the win, striking out 11. He allowed four hits and four runs, three of which were earned.
East Jackson finished with 13 hits. Josh Compton went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, and Halton Hardy was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Eagles are slated to travel to Lakeview Thursday (4:30 p.m.), Chestatee Friday (5:55 p.m.), Apalachee for a doubleheader Saturday (3 p.m.) before taking on Cedar Shoals at home Monday (5:55 p.m.).
