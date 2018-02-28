The Winder-Barrow High School baseball team is still not at full strength but long-time Diamond Doggs coach Brian Smith is hoping for a silver lining to emerge.
Smith said, after Tuesday’s 5-0 home loss to a quality Greenbrier team, the experience being gained by his players will hopefully pay off in the long run.
“We’ve got to get healthy,” Smith said. “I will say I am happy with our depth and the way everyone is playing and going out there and competing hard. In some ways it has been a blessing to get everyone so much game experience.”
In Tuesday’s game, Brady House was the starting pitcher for the Diamond Doggs (2-4) and worked the first 4 2/3 innings before giving way to Noah Higgins.
Neither team managed any runs through the first four innings before Greenbrier started the top of the fifth inning with a double. By the time the Wolfpack was finished, it had pushed four runs across.
Greenbrier (6-1) scored one more run in the top of the sixth.
WBHS put two runners on in the bottom of the first when Jackson Melton had a two-out single and Trace Jeffers walked. Both ended up stranded, however.
The Diamond Doggs left two on again in the fifth when Trevor Maddox and House both reached.
Also contributing offensively for Smith’s team were Blake Friend and Lance Sikes.
Defensively, WBHS had several strong efforts including a play at second by Maddox.
“The key for us will be to be ready when the region schedule arrives,” Smith said. “We’ve had some injuries and the flu has taken a hold of us. It’s hard to say when we will have everyone back. We will just have to play it by ear. We battled tonight, though. Greenbrier is a good team.”
WBHS was scheduled to travel to Heritage High School in Conyers Wednesday at 5:55 p.m. before venturing to Evans on Saturday for games against Lakeside and Evans.
