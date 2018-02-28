Football: Apalachee RB Stephenson signs on to play with Jacksonville University

Apalachee High School senior football player Lorenzo Stephenson, pictured with his family, signed with Jacksonville University on Feb. 21.
Stephenson, a running back, rushed for 900 yards on 197 carries and scored 10 touchdowns in 10 games last fall, earning an all-GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA selection.
Jacksonville competes in the Pioneer Football League of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Div. I-AA). The Dolphins went 7-4 in 2017.
Now former Apalachee coach Steve Sims, who coached Stephenson throughout his high school career, said Stephenson had “come as far as anyone” he’d coached.
“He grew a lot in terms of how he practiced and prepared,” Sims said. He added that Stephenson got stronger in the weight room, went out for track and field to improve his speed and was solid in the classroom with a grade-point average above 3.0.
“He took it upon himself. He wanted a chance to play college football. He worked his way into that opportunity, and he did it the right way,” Sims said of Stephenson.
“I’m glad we found him somewhere he can go play.”
Stephenson should be a good fit at Jacksonville, Sims said.
“They run the ball a good bit down there,” Sims said. “He had some other offers as well, but he took a visit down there and really liked what he saw. I’m proud that he has the opportunity to keep playing and to play for a D-1 school. He’s not the biggest or tallest guy in the world, but he obviously had a good year and was bell cow offensively for us.
“I think he’s going to do well down there.”
