The East Jackson Eagles got their second win of the season after an exciting 5-4 (3-1 penalty kicks) win over Class 4A’s Madison County last Friday.
Justin Saavedra scored two goals, Luis Hernandez scored a goal and with the team down 4-3 with 11 seconds left in regulation, Owen Gates connected for the game-tying goal. In penalty kicks, Luke Harrison, Jesus Perez and Brice Vandiver all scored.
“Our young men showed great determination in clawing back into the match Friday night after falling behind twice,” head coach E.Y. Coley said. “Having an overtime/penalty-kick experience early in the season is good experience for our young players.”
EJCHS GIRLS TIE
The East Jackson Lady Eagles battled to a 2-2 tie against the Lady Red Raiders. Freshman Emily Worley scored both Lady Eagle goals.
Head coach Ruth Wilson said the team was a “little nervous” going into the match, because the last time the teams met, her squad came out on the losing end.
“The team has struggled in the past with playing off each other and connecting passes,” Wilson said. “The team stepped up and worked together. They showed perseverance and grit.”
The Lady Red Raiders got on the board first with a penalty kick, but, Ruth said the team didn’t “get down or give up.”
“After the game I congratulated the girls on a great game,” Wilson said. “My assistant coach and I both said that this is the kind of soccer that we have known the team was capable of and why our expectations are so high.”
SOCCER: Eagles pull out win in PKs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry