GIRLS' SOCCER: LaDue, LaMar lift Jefferson girls to win

The Jefferson girls’ soccer team broke a two-game skid behind a second-half goal and a stout defensive performance.
Valerie LaDue scored the go-ahead goal 47 seconds into the second half, and goal keeper Sophia LaMar recorded a clean sheet with three saves in the Jefferson girls’ soccer team’s 1-0 win over Athens Academy Friday at home.
The Dragons (3-2) were coming off a pair of shutout losses to Lumpkin County (Feb. 13) and North Hall (Feb. 16).
Jefferson was set to play Elbert County on the road this past Tuesday (results weren’t available at press time). The team opens region play Friday at home against Madison County.
