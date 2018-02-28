The Jefferson boys’ soccer team continues to find ways to win as it works its way through its non-region tests.
Brandon Hudson scored a pair of goals Friday and assisted on Cameron Smith’s go-ahead score in Jefferson’s 4-3 home victory over Athens Academy.
“Overall, I’m excited at where we are as a team,” coach Casey Colquitt said. “We are starting to play well together and find the back of the net.”
Hunter Beatty also scored a goal in the win, the Dragons’ third in a row. Addison Clay and Ernesto Mendoza both recorded assists.
Nick Wheeler fought for the ball late in Friday’s game and got it to Hudson, who was able to feed Smith for the game-winner with five minutes left to play.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' SOCCER: Late goal lifts Dragons to another non-region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry