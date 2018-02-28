BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers grab first region win with 6-0 rout of Monroe

Jackson County needed a win of any kind and accomplished that goal with room to spare.
Following an 0-3 start, the Panthers (1-3, 1-1) dismantled Monroe Area 6-0 Friday for its first win — and first region victory — of the year.
“We needed this, and they did a great job, and I’m proud of them,” first-year coach Tammi Gowen said.
Jose Ventura and Brandon Stone scored in the first half, and Jackson County put the game away with a trio of goals in the first nine minutes of the second half. Stone, Vinny Voltner and Hunter Cantrell all found the back of the net during that span, and Ryan Xiong punctuated the rout with a goal in the 62nd minute.
Goal keepers Zack Soto and Dillion Button combined for a clean sheet after the Panthers had given up 12 goals in the first three games.
