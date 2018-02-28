After four games last week, head coach Steve Cotrell will tell you when his Commerce Tiger squad struggled, “most if not all” the mistakes made came from a lack of focus and fatigue.
Some of the mistakes snowballed into bigger errors.
“Hopefully that will be the last time they snowball like that,” Cotrell said.
The Tigers went 2-2 on its south Georgia road trip. The team hosted Rabun County Tuesday night. Results weren’t known before press time.
In south Georgia, the Tigers picked up wins against Claxton (2-0) and Groves (16-1). The two losses came in a sweep by Bryan County last Saturday (11-7, 12-6). The Tigers blew the lead in both losses to Bryan County.
“(Charlie) Ledford pitched great,” Cotrell said about the first loss to Bryan County. “(We) just kicked it around and we have not done that all year.”
Bryan County only had three hits in game one vs. Commerce. A six-run bottom of the sixth inning put Bryan County ahead for good. They also committed more errors than Commerce.
“They are a solid team, but we just were not mentally ready to go. The second game, we were just flat after blowing the lead in game one,” Cotrell said.
BASEBALL: Tigers go 2-2 in four-day road trip to south Georgia
