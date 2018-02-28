BASEBALL: Panthers looking for first win in tough early-season slate

Jackson County coach Jon Gastley said he added up the records of his team’s opponents to see how rigorous his Panthers’ schedule has been to this point.
The math revealed an aggregate 17-7 mark for Jackson County’s first five foes.
“I want our kids to understand that there’s a high standard there,” Gastley said. “I don’t want to go out and play teams that I know that we can be successful (against) every time we step on the grass. I want our kids to earn it.”
Gastley added that the schedule will help the team in the long view of the season. But the Panthers, at 0-5, still seek their first win. Gastley told his team not to focus on the win-loss tally at this point, noting other teams who overcame slow starts.
“I said ‘Does anyone know what 2-8 means? And they kind of just looked at each other funny,” said Gastley, whose team lost 12 seniors from last year. “They weren’t quite understanding … I said that’s exactly what the record was for the 6-A state champion and the 4-A state champion last year in the first 10 games of the season.”
The Panthers dropped three games this past week, falling to Habersham Central 4-1 on the road Friday and then losing a pair of games to Class AAAAAAA opponents Mountain View and Archer Saturday at Mountain View. Both were playoff teams last year.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
