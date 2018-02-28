BASEBALL: Dragons notch three straight wins in Athens last week

Jefferson coach Tommy Knight said his team played well in a three-game stint in Athens. But he also said it could play a little more consistently.
The Dragons (4-1) beat North Oconee, Tattnall Square and Athens Christian in a series of games Thursday through Saturday at Athens Christian.
“I thought we played pretty well, but we’ve still got plenty of things we’ve got to work on,” Knight said. “Overall for this time of the year and not being on the field any more than we’ve been on the field, I thought it was OK.”
As for what he’d like see more out of his team, Knight said “consistency.”
“Consistency at the plate, a little more consistency defensively, especially,” Knight said. “I thought our pitchers threw the ball fairly well but we need to put together more consistent at-bats.”
Jefferson is off until Saturday when it travels to Emmanuel College for games against Shiloh and Franklin County. The Dragons will then start a three-game series with Gainesville on Monday at home at 5:55. The series will continue Wednesday (March 7) at Gainesville and conclude March 9 at Jefferson at 5:55 p.m.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
