Jackson County’s youth hasn’t stopped it from scoring, and scoring in droves.
The ninth-ranked Panthers (4-1, 2-0), with a roster of 10 players who are sophomores or juniors, have strung together three consecutive blowouts, with its latest victim getting the worst of its early-season offensive onslaught.
The Jackson County girls team blasted region-foe Monroe Area 10-0 Friday on the road, bringing the contest to an early end after leading 7-0 at the half.
“Right now, we’re trending in the right direction,” coach Matt Maier said. “I just hope that we just keep going and we don’t peak now and then start going down … We can always get better, and that’s what we’re going to be shooting for.”
The victory brought the Panthers’ goal tally for the past three games to 26. Jackson County trounced Franklin County 9-1 on Feb. 16 and dominated Gainesville 7-1 before hanging 10 goals on Monroe Area.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 28 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' SOCCER: Young Panthers piling up goals early on
