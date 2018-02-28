Tennis: Leopards get two wins, Lady Leopards go 1-1 in early-week action

The Banks County High School boys' tennis team is back at full strength after basketball has ended.
The additions of Gabe Martin, Pierce Martin, Darius Bonds and Dakota Orr is already paying dividends as the Leopards picked up two wins over Franklin County and Commerce on Monday and Tuesday. The boys defeated Franklin County 3-2. Wins came from Gabe Martin, Gabe Caudell and duo of Bonds and Dillon Aschwege.
Against Commerce, the boys won four of five matches. Wins came from Gabe and Pierce Martin, Gabe Caudell and the duo of Tyler Morris and Anthony Cruz.
The Banks County girls' tennis team split its matches, losing its first match of the year against Franklin County. The girls put together a dominant performance against Commerce, winning 4-1. Amelia Lyons and Chloe Smith were the only girls to win against Franklin County. They also won their matches against Commerce, as did the duos of Jill Martinet-Emily Morris and Jaden Hoard-Mikayla Beckett.
Fans can follow the tennis program on Instagram by searching "bankscountytennis." For more on previous tennis matches, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
