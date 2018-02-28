Baseball: Leopards begin region play this Friday vs. Monticello

The Banks County High School baseball team is 3-3 to start the season with region play looming on the horizon.
The Leopards’ region schedule begins this Friday (5 p.m.) at home against Monticello. It will be Veterans and Government Safety Workers night. All veterans and government safety employees will get in free and receive a free meal with proof of employment. Then, the Leopards will host Elbert County next Tuesday for more Region 8-AA action.
Head coach Peyton Hart said the pitching has been “great” by the staff, but the “inexperience” has plagued the group at times this season. But, it’s still early in the season and Hart sees the improvement that his team is making every day.
“I know (Monticello) has great team speed,” Hart said. “We’re going to have to do a great job of holding runners on and do a good job defensively."
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
