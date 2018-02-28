The Banks County Lady Leopards don't have to wonder when win No. 1 will come in 2018 any longer.
The Lady Leopards (1-5) went on the road Tuesday to pick up its first win, defeating Cedar Shoals 6-0. Lucy Hughes scored two goals in the win. Olivia Duphily, Kimberly Molina, Madison Dacus and Katie Couch scored one goal apiece.
"It feels great to win," head coach Maranda Parks said. "The girls have been working really hard and trying to better themselves each game and it finally paid off.
"They deserved this win."
For more on last week's game vs. West Hall, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Soccer: Lady Leopards get first win of season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry