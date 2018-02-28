Alton Holeman (02-28-18)

Wednesday, February 28. 2018
COLBERT - Alton Holeman, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

A native of Madison County, he was the son of the late William Fred Holeman and Naomi Hooper Holeman. He was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and was self-employed as a mechanic.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Brownlee Holeman, Colbert; children, Robin Hernandez , Colbert, Lisa Muffley (Bob), Athens, and Neal Holeman (Shelly), Colbert; brothers, Buford Holeman and Fred Holeman; sisters, Zelma Middlebrook, Francine Exner, Tally Williams and Joanne Bayless; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 2, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

