Barrow gets more state school money than expected

Barrow County schools got nearly $1 million more than expected from the mid-year budget supplement, the county board of education was told Tuesday. as budget work for the fiscal year 2019 officially started.
Jennifer Houston, the Barrow County School System’s assistant superintendent for business services, told the board the district got about $1.4 million from the state’s mid-year adjustment to the budget. The school district budgeted $500,000 for that.
Houston also outlined the budget work for FY19. Work has been under way in the central office since January and public sessions will be held in March and April. The BOE will have a work session on the budget at its March 27 meeting.
Community meetings at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools will be held at 6 p.m. April 16 and 17. A budget planning session will be held with the board at 6 p.m. April 19.
The first budget approvals will come in May. Two public hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. June 7 and 6 p.m. June 14, both at the central office.
The final budget is expected to be approved at the June 26 called meeting.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Feb. 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
