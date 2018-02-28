MOAS welcomes new director

Shaina Knight wasn’t looking for a job when board member Jenny Glenn from the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) contacted her after seeing her profile on the website Linked In. The shelter was looking for a new manager and wanted someone with experience working with animals, and with people.
Knight had worked as an animal control officer for Athens-Clarke County Animal Control for about three years and had just left that job with an eye toward going back to school for a management degree.
“My ultimate goal was to become a shelter manager,” she said. “I can talk with just about anybody and I love animals.”
But instead of school, Knight soon found herself seated before the MOAS board for an interview.
She got the job that she hadn’t really been looking for at the time, and she couldn’t be more pleased.
“I have never felt so much in my life like I am right where I am meant to be,” Knight said. “I wake up every day, excited to come to work.”
And that excitement is paying off for MOAS.
Her first day was Dec. 4, 2017 and just last month not a single healthy, adoptable animal at MOAS had to be euthanized. For a rural, high-intake animal shelter, that is a lofty achievement and Knight and her staff have every intention of keeping the momentum going.
“We had 139 animals go out the door last month to new homes or to rescue groups,” she said. The only animals they weren’t able to help were feral cats and severely injured, sick or aggressive dogs or cats.
So far this month, they have taken in 99 animals and had 100 go out the front door to new homes or to rescues. And they’ve even been able to find placement for several feral cats by working with a rescue group that finds homes for these cats in barns on farms and in other rural areas where they can safely live out their lives. And since they’re spayed or neutered before leaving the shelter, they will not be able to reproduce.
Knight currently lives in Winterville. She is married and has a 2-year-old daughter, Emma. Her family also has five dogs, two goats, a horse and about 20 chickens. She loves cats also, but unfortunately one of her dogs does not.
“I guess I have always had a heart for the homeless, animals or people,” Knight said. Before her job at animal control, she worked as a vet tech for ten years and also ran a non-profit food pantry for the homeless in Clarke County.
For her birthday this year (Jan. 7), she asked for donations to the shelter’s SNAP (Spay Neuter Assistance Program) and a friend (who wanted to remain anonymous) agreed to match her donations up to $1,000.
“I got $650 in donations for my birthday, so with my friend’s match, that gave us $1,300 for SNAP,” Knight said. SNAP is a government program designed to pay a portion of spay/neuter costs for pets in low-income households to help decrease the pet overpopulation. (For more information on SNAP, contact the shelter.)
Knight cannot say enough good things about her hard-working staff at the shelter. “We have quickly become like family here – we respect each other and support each other,” she said. “I feel like as a leader, it’s important to have a positive attitude and take care of those who work with you.”
Assistant shelter manager Lorah Pattman takes a special interest in working closely with rescue groups, some of whom Knight had a relationship with from Clarke County, to place as many animals as possible who are not adopted.
She said two big goals for the shelter for this year are increased community outreach, especially in Oglethorpe County, and getting more owned pets spayed and neutered.
She also wants to work harder to get the shelter’s name “out there” not only to get every animal adopted, but to promote the services the shelter has to offer, such as the onsite low cost spay/neuter clinic, vaccination clinics and other services.
“As long as this shelter’s been here, I was not aware that it had a spay/neuter clinic open to the general public when I worked for Athens-Clarke County,” Knight said. “I was sending people who lived in Hull in other directions when they could have been coming here. We have to do better to make ourselves known.”
They also plan to restart the shelter’s transport program, where animals are taken to the northeast for highly successful adoption events.
“It takes a community to make a difference, and we know that,” Knight said. “We want to encourage the community to come by just to visit and if they’d like they can sign up to volunteer at the shelter, foster a homeless pet or help with fundraisers and offsite adoptions and other events.”
SHELTER PROGRAMS AND SPECIALS
MOAS’s low cost spay/neuter clinic, which spays and neuters all shelter animals prior to adoption, is also available to the public, regardless of county of residence. Surgery for dogs range from $90 for a large female (over 100 pounds) to $50 for a male dog under 25 pounds. Prices for cats and kittens are $55 for female and $35 for males. (There is an extra charge for females who are pregnant or in heat.)
In addition, Georgia law requires that all animals to be current on rabies vaccinations and if proof of current vaccine cannot be provided, one will be administered the day of surgery at a cost of $10.
The shelter runs several “specials” as frequently as possible offering even lower rates. The latest was called “50 Shades of Spay.”
“We filled all of the available appointments quickly,” Knight said. For future specials, Knight encourages the public to like the shelter’s Facebook page “MOAS Pets.”
The shelter also offers a once-a-month vaccination clinic at the shelter. The clinics are held on the third Sunday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (The next one is set for March 18.) Appointments are not necessary, Knight said, and vaccinations are given on a first come, first served basis.
Rabies vaccines are $10 each and three-year vaccines are offered for $15 (with proof of current vaccine). Other services available include microchips ($25), flea treatment (priced per weight), deworming ($5), heartworm testing, nail trims ($10) and feline leukemia/FIV testing ($20).
A pet food pantry is available for low-income families or those suffering a setback such as a job loss, illness or loss of home. Those wishing to apply for assistance can visit the shelter and fill out an application to get a free month’s supply of food for their pets (while supplies last).
ADOPTION FEES
The adoption fee for dogs over six months old is $85 and $110 for puppies under six months old. The adoption fee for cats over six months old is $65 and $85 for kittens.
The shelter offers lower adoption fees from time to time, such as during kitten season.
All adoptions include spay or neuter, rabies and other age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip, deworming and negative heartworm test (for dogs) and negative feline leukemia test for cats.
SHELTER WISH LIST AND HOW TO HELP
Knight says the shelter is most in need of donations of Purina Puppy Chow and Purina Cat Chow. She said she recently obtained a grant for three pallets of Kitten Chow and cat litter.
Other needs include: bleach, towels, blankets, canned kitten and puppy food, laundry detergent, hand sanitizer and dish soap (preferably Dawn).
“The less we have to spend on supplies, the more funds we have to spend on the animals,” Knight said.
All donations of money or supplies are tax-deductible.
UPCOMING EVENT
MOAS will hold a yard sale in April and donations for the sale can be dropped off beginning March 1. Items such as gently used household items, tools, equipment, furniture, working appliance and electronics (no old style TVs please) will be appreciated. Donations are tax-deductible.
MOAS is located at 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, next door to the transfer station. The shelter is open Wednesday through Sunday for adoptions and surrenders. Call MOAS at 706-795-2868 for more information.
