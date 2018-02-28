Madison County High School senior Elijah Rhys Woodyard was recognized as this year’s STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student at a Chamber Coffee held in the Madison County Culinary Arts Center at the high school on Feb. 15. The event was hosted by Jackson EMC and the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Woodyard named Elmer Clark as his STAR teacher.
These awards are presented each year to a top academic senior in each participating Georgia high school. To qualify, the student must have the highest score in one sitting on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students in their class.
Clark, who teaches history, spoke highly of Woodyard, saying he is “probably the best student he has ever had.”
He said Woodyard would be a credit to any college he attends.
Woodyard is the son of Leszile Woodyard.
STAR student, teacher recognized at Chamber Coffee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry