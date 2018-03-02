Thompson: A great run for Winder-Barrow girls

Inside today’s sports section, former Barrow News-Journal editor Chris Bridges writes about how in sports, the losses in big moments tend to stay with you a lot longer than the wins do.
I certainly know the feeling and have been on the losing end of monumental games as a player and a fan more often than not.
Chris’ column was written in advance of Tuesday night’s GHSA Class AAAAAA girls basketball quarterfinal game between Lovejoy and Winder-Barrow, but his words proved prophetic.
The No. 2 Lady Bulldoggs got a hard lesson in lingering losses as they fell to the top-ranked Lady Wildcats 68-67 in overtime. It was another devastating, crushing loss for a program that lost the state championship game by a single point two years ago.
But with the bulk of that team made up of sophomores, the future was undoubtedly bright and the Lady Doggs had their sights set on getting back and winning a ring. Last year, a season-ending knee injury to top player Olivia Nelson-Ododa slowed them down enough to fall to eventual state champion Mays in the quarterfinals. This year, almost the entire team was back with the same goal in mind — winning a ring. They won another region title but that was just one small step to where they wanted to be. But they ran into a buzzsaw, the No. 1 team in the state, which they pushed to the limit and took to the final buzzer.
“They don’t deserve this feeling again,” first-year head coach Kimberly Garren said of her veteran players. No they don’t. No ever does.
Garren, a former Lady Dogg basketball standout herself, has been there with her players through it all as an assistant prior to taking over the reins. From the day she was tapped to succeed Brandon Thomas last spring when he left for Pickens, Garren remained focused on the ultimate goal. Understandably, she was just as dejected as, if not more so than, her players, who she always refers to as a big family.
So too was her father, Winder-Barrow boys coach Ron Garren. As I approached the four-decade coaching veteran after Tuesday’s game, he couldn’t do much more than shake his head.
“It’s just a shame these two teams had to face each other at this point (in the postseason),” he said. He and I nodded in agreement: it’s more likely than not the state championship game was played Tuesday night at Winder-Barrow High School.
So, yes, this loss will linger for a while and it may never quite leave them fully, but these girls should never stop being proud of what they’ve accomplished. I wasn’t around for the state championship run, but over the last two seasons, I’ve witnessed great basketball from them and I’ve seen a community band together to support them.
Nelson-Ododa is the best all-around high school girls basketball player I’ve seen, and I’m apparently not the only one who thinks so. The 6-foot-4 senior post player and McDonald’s All-American will continue her playing career at Connecticut, the premier women’s college basketball program in the country.
Latrice Perkins, who has as much fire and passion as any player I’ve seen at this level, will continue her playing career at the College of Charleston, where she’ll join her former Lady Dogg teammate Lexi Maddox.
Then there are the other seniors — Jakayla Sullivan, a steady force in the paint; Antoria Johnson, a solid point guard able to see the floor well and set up opportunities for the team’s scorers; and then the other role players — Shonteria Harris, Bayley Randall and DJ Johnson, each of whom seemed to step up and deliver when their number was called.
As their coach noted, they’ve laid a solid foundation for the underclassmen. And while they won’t easily be replaced, the expectations won’t change.
Watson, the best 3-point shooter I’ve seen at this level, who has been a force since her freshman season, will lead the charge for her senior season. Not a bad place to start when Garren begins building the 2018-19 Lady Doggs.
“She’ll do a great job with that. She’s a phenomenal player and an unselfish player,” Garren said of Watson. But in that moment, she understandably wasn’t quite ready to look toward next year.
“It’s going to take a long time to get over,” she said. “All you can do is hug them and tell them you love them.”
Amen.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: A great run for Winder-Barrow girls
