Bridges: For fans, the losses stay longer than the wins

I had the chance to speak with a long-time University of Georgia football fan recently and he is still in a good bit of pain following the overtime loss to Alabama in the national championship game.
It’s understandable. Losses like that are hard to get over. Sports fans never really recover when your favorite teams falls short any game, much less one for the championship. My favorite NFL team, the New England Patriots, lost the Super Bowl this season and I still haven’t been able to listen to much sports talk radio for fear the game might be mentioned in passing.
At MainStreet Newspapers, several of our reporters are University of Georgia graduates and naturally Bulldog followers. I thought of each one of them as Alabama made that long touchdown pass in overtime to win yet another national championship and deny UGA its first since 1980.
Sometimes it’s tough being a sports fan. Championships are never a guaranteed thing. It’s never a guarantee to even have a chance to compete for one. When the 2017 college football season began, there was talk of how UGA would be improved from 2016 but not many were sure the team would be an inch or two away from winning it all.
However, as the season began to play out it became clear that the Bulldogs were a team to be dealt with. Even after the loss to Auburn in the regular season, it was obvious that it wouldn’t take that many things to happen for UGA to end up in the playoffs.
After surviving the semifinal game against Oklahoma, Georgia found itself in the title game against Alabama, the standard bearer in recent years in big-time college football. While the Bulldog faithful are still disappointed in the outcome, UGA certainly went toe-to-toe with the Crimson Tide and could have easily won the contest.
The difficult part now will be showing that 2017 was not a one-time occurrence. Few would be surprised if Alabama is a contender again next fall, but whether Georgia will be there is another question.
The disappointment that Bulldog fans felt as the game with Alabama ended will never be completely taken away if a future UGA team happens to win a national championship. The memories of sports fans are simply that way.
It’s been said the greatest of victories never really take away the sting of the losses. As a lifelong sport fan, I concur with that. I know all of my friends who are UGA fans would certainly agree.
With signing day behind us and the recruiting wars now complete (UGA was ranked No. 1 in that battle) thoughts are now moving toward spring practice and the countdown to the 2018 season.
Most will have Alabama and Georgia as the favorites to reach the SEC title game in 2018 (remember Alabama didn’t even play in that contest for 2017) but you never know what is going to transpire once the games actually begin.
As a die-hard football junkie though, the season can’t get here soon enough.
The last few weeks without football have been hard to take. Let’s get gridiron action back again as soon as possible. I know for UGA fans who are still suffering, still hurting, still in misery from that loss to Alabama, the best way to move forward is to have a new game and a new season to concentrate on.
Chris Bridges is the former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
