ELBERTON - Paul Leonard Hodge, 66, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at his residence.
Mr. Hodge was born in Alexander City, Ala. on September 23, 1951, the son of J.W. Hodge and Florence Batchelder Hughes. He was a retired truck driver, carpenter and a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his spouse, Debra J. Hamilton; son, Paul Leonard Hodge; daughter, Angela Michelle Hodge; step-sons, Tony Ouzts, Tommy Ouzts; foster daughter, Tammy Prickett; mother, Florence Batchelder Hughes; brothers, Ron Hodge, Michael Hodge; daughter, Karen Collins; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 8, at The Office Lounge in Athens, Ga.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul Hodge (03-01-18)
