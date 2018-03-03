‘Rube’ Whitlow (02-28-18)

Ruben Wayne “Rube” Whitlow, died in a tragic accident on February 28, 2018, at the age of 70.
Ruben was the son of the late Lila Mae Tarvin Whitlow and Ruben Whitlow. He was born on March 4, 1947, in West Point, Ga. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Whitlow and Ruth Shepard; and brothers, Jerry Whitlow and Vernon Whitlow.
Ruben was a longtime member of Millwright Local 1263, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. He enjoyed boating, fishing, the game of golf and working on his farm. He was known in high school as “Meatloaf” to his friends and liked by many. Rube was a true character, a hard worker and stubborn as the day is long. So many loved him and enjoyed his colorful stories and charming personality.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Whitlow; children, Allison Hershberger and Rodney Whitlow; step children, Monica Chandler, Amber Buchanan and Cheyenne Buchanan; son-in-law, Edmund Hershberger; daughter-in-law, Alicia Heath Whitlow; grandchildren, Brittany Rae Dickens, Westenior Valmera, Sydney Hershberger, Ethan Hershberger, Noah Wayne Whitlow, Christian Snead, Michael Snead, Mike Trevino, Brianna Monday, Rain Buchanan, Rome Buchanan, Vladek Filipek, Gabby Filipeck, and Amber Lynn Garjeles; and sisters, Margaret Graves, Peggy Cooper, Dot Tucker and Imojean Searcy.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 3, at Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory located at 21927 Highway 280 Dadeville, AL 36853. His nephew, Dale Barnett, will officiate.
