Connie Wilson (02-02-18)

COMMERCE - Connie Wilson, 92, died Friday March 2, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Maysville, the daughter of the late, William Arthur and Mary Mize Pierce, Sr. Mrs. Wilson was retired from Roper Pump and a member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion DeLapierre Wilson; son, Steve Wilson; brother, William Arthur Pierce, Jr.; and sister, Mary Frances DeLamater.
Survivors include her son, Phillip Wilson, Winder; sister, Beth Pierce, Commerce; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, March 4, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Erich Wills officiating with the interment following at the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
