James Jeffer (02-28-18)

Saturday, March 3. 2018
HULL - James E. Jeffer, 75, passed away February 28, 2018.

He was the son of the late, James and Emma Jeffer. Mr. Jeffer was a member of Gordons UMC Chapel, member of the Rotary Club of Madison County and The Gideon’s International.

The family would like to thank the staff of Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Kindred Hospice Staff.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Jeffer; children, James E. (Casey) Jeffer II, Melissa (Dennis) Allen and Matthew (Amanda) McCall; sisters, Dee Dee (Richard) Blunk, Cyd Raney, Mary Lou Gore; brothers, Von (Rita) Gore and Curtis (Kim) Gore; and grandchildren, Sabrina Katzman, Kale Allen and Ben Jeffer.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 3, at Gordons Chapel United Methodist ChurchThe interment was in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were Billy Epps, Harlan Lovelace, Greg Jordan, Dale Popham, Robert Davis, Danny Hanley and Dennis Burroughs. Honorary Pallbearers were Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class, Rotary Club and Madison County Gideon’s members.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gideon’s International of Madison County CAM, P.O Box 238, Hull, GA 30646, or The Rotary Club of Madison County, c/o Handicap Ramp Program, P.O. Box 596, Danielsville, GA 30633.

Lord & Stephen, Danielsville, is charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
