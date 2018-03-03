Grace Harris (03-01-18)

WINDER - Grace Joann Harris, 83, passed away on March 1, 2018.
Mrs. Harris was a native of Barrow County. She retired as an office clerk with Kuppenheimer. In her spare time, she thoroughly enjoyed reading and working word puzzles. Mrs. Harris was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mahilon McDaniel and Ora Hamby McDaniel; grandchildren, Nick Ryscamp and Russel McCrary.
Survivors include her loving husband, James C. Harris, Winder; daughters, Carol (Terry) McCrary, Asheville, N.C., and Diane (Jeff) Ryscamp, Hoschton; brother, Donald McDaniel, Toccoa; sister, Peggy Thompson, Winder; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on 2 p.m. Sunday, March 4, in the Smith Memory Chapel with the Revs. Darrell Gilmer and Jack Segars officiating. Burial will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, March 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Harris to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
