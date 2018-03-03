Travis Wright (02-28-18)

Travis Lamar Wright, 46, died February 28, 2018.

Survivors include his wife, Sheri Lynn Wright; mother, Sheila Belle Sanders Wright; stepson, Alan Michael Knight, his wife Nikki and sons, Ethan Dodd and Jacob; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Lord and Stephens, EAST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
