The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, March 5, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Jennifer Ivey, Madison County Library Branch Manager
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Preliminary and final plat for Adam Swann, Tumbling Creek Subdivision.
•Donald Poore is representing owner Michael Hendrickson to request a rezone of 5.15 acres from A2 to RR for an additional home site. The property is located on Map 14, Parcel 85 at 3711 Neese-Commerce
Road in District 1.
•Wayne Patrick is requesting a rezone of 9.23 acres from A-2 to R-R for an existing additional home site. The property is located on Map 54, Parcel 35 on Highway 29 North in District 2.
•Zoning ordinance amendment: codification of the subdivision regulations.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items.
OLD BUSINESS:
•Consider financial agreement with government capital corporation for NG911 call taking system.
NEW BUSINESS:
•Consider approving the Democratic Party’s nominee, Rebecca Jo Scott, to fill the remaining four-year term on the board of elections.
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
Madison Co. BOC to meet March 5
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry