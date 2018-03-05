BOC takes no action on eliminating parties from local elections

Madison County will keep the elephants and the donkeys.
County commissioners took no action Feb. 26 on making all county elections non-partisan. Races for local judges’ posts and school board seats are not party-based, but all other county elections are partisan, including county commission seats.
A large turnout of county Republicans wore stickers with a red X over “non-partisan elections” to Monday’s meeting and urged the BOC to keep elections as they are, with Republican and Democratic primaries followed by a general election.
Several Republicans took the podium and told the BOC that the “R” and “D” on the ballot provide a good indication of where a candidate stands.
Angela Bush, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, said “we believe party matters.”
“We believe voters should know when they cast their vote whether they’re voting for a Democrat or a Republican,” she said. “The transparency of the ballot is important to maintain conservative principles in local government. And removing party from the ballot will allow candidates to hide behind the non-partisan designation. Removing party from the ballot will muddy the water for voters who do not have personal relationships with the candidates.”
Bush said the county, district and state Republican Party each passed resolutions against non-partisan elections during the GOP’s last convention cycle.
“This proposed expansion is a distraction from the issues that most impact us in Madison County,” said Bush. “Our focus should be on economic development and providing services to the citizens. How those tasks are accomplished is informed by party principle.”
County Democratic Party leader Conolus Scott said partisan races limit voters’ choices. For instance, Scott ran for a seat at the county commission table, but he had to choose between either voting in his own race or voting in the Republican primary, which included all Republican candidates.
“You should have a voice in who is elected in your county,” said Scott, who urged the commissioners to vote their conscience and not worry about what a crowd might say. “Don’t let me or others vote for you. Do what you think is right for the citizens.”
Melissa Tufts supported non-partisan elections.
“We live in a representative democracy where elected officials are asked to do what’s good for the whole community, not just the people who agree with them or their party’s platform,” said Tufts. “Non-partisan elections will allow more flexibility, be less divisive and encourage more participation in local elections.”
David Ramsey said he doesn’t understand how partisanship is relevant in local matters.
“I think it’s important since many of the issues you discuss in this county don’t have anything to do with party affiliation,” said Ramsey.
Republican Lisa Mathis said partisan affiliation is a key way to inform voters about a candidate’s stance.
“I need to know what you stand for so when I vote, I can vote with some education,” said Mathis. “Otherwise, I can vote for anybody and not know what they’re going to do. I need to know where you stand. I think you should be upfront about it. If you can’t win on the party that you serve, then maybe you don’t need to win. It is a difficult process, but we are a polarized nation and the way our system is set up, we do vote by parties, good, bad or indifferent, that’s the way we do it. And the reason we do it, is it helps us be educated. When it comes down to it, I need to know how you’re going to vote.
County attorney Mike Pruett gave the BOC an overview of the law regarding moving from partisan to non-partisan elections. He noted that under current law, only “consolidated” counties — such as more urban areas like Athens or Macon where city and county governments have merged — are allowed to switch to non-partisan elections. County governments that aren’t consolidated with a city are not allowed to scrap partisan elections. Pruett said the BOC would have to ask local legislators to push for a change to state law to allow non-consolidated counties like Madison County to go non-partisan.
But none of the four district commissioners on hand Monday — Lee Allen was absent — sought to take such action.
Commissioner Jim Escoe put the issue on the BOC agenda.
“This thing comes up all the time,” he said. “Somebody talks about it. Nothing’s ever done.”
Escoe said it costs $216 for Republicans or Democrats to run for a BOC seat. He said he doesn’t feel it’s fair for third-party candidates to also pay that $216, but then be forced to get petitions signed with five percent of registered voters in the district in order to be placed on the ballot with the Republican and Democratic candidates. He said the ballot should be more open to candidates without a party affiliation.
“In my eyes, that’s discriminatory,” said Escoe.
The board voted 4-0 Monday not to take action on non-partisan elections.
Scott expressed dismay with the board for not presenting the matter to legislators. He said he appreciated them bringing up the topic, but he said they should present it to the legislators to get the ball rolling on changing the state law to allow non-consolidated counties to determine whether they want partisan or non-partisan elections. He said the group’s failure to move forward with that was a “cop out.”
Commissioner Tripp Strickland, a Republican who defeated Scott for the District 2 BOC seat, pointed out that Scott leads the Democratic Party. He said it’s up to the Democrats to put people up for each post. Strickland said it wasn’t a “cop out” because he wouldn’t have voted for non-partisan elections. State representative Tom McCall has long made it known that he won’t present any local legislation to the General Assembly without a unanimous vote from the commissioners in favor of a resolution. Commissioner Theresa Bettis, a Republican representing District 3, said she also wouldn’t have voted for non-partisan elections. She said she took exception to Scott’s “cop out” term, adding that she serves all citizens and that she has core values as a Republican that she stands behind.
