BOC talks tax appraisals

Madison County commissioners talked with county chief appraiser Robin Baker and the three members of the county board of assessors Feb. 21 about local tax appraisals.
No actions were taken.
The meeting was called by District 5 county commissioner Jim Escoe, who used to serve on the board of assessors (BOA) but was removed from that role, along with other board members, in 2009 by the board of commissioners (BOC) at the time.
When the commissioners fired the BOA, they also changed the assessors from a five-to-a-three-member board. The three members have remained on the BOA since then, with Ralph McCay serving as chairman, along with Janis Ellis and Lynn Hix.
Escoe had many questions for the current BOA members and said more than once that the group is not doing its job. He said they only meet 15-to-30 minutes a month, which he said is not nearly enough time to review tax matters. He said the BOA never challenges any appraisal staff recommendations and has voted 3-0 100-percent of the time. Escoe said the BOA used to meet twice a month instead of once a month as it now does. He said he feels the $300 a month for the chairman and the $200 a month for the members is too much for the work they do.
“I think you’re a rubberstamp board,” said Escoe to the BOA members.
Escoe said he doesn’t “have sour grapes” about his dismissal from the BOA board years ago. He said he’s troubled by the lack of effort from the BOA.
“I know how long it takes to look at these things,” he said. “We (the old BOA) started blowing the whistle on this stuff and we got fired.”
Commissioner John Pethel also voiced dismay with the assessor board, saying that many people are upset with what they see as inconsistencies in how property is appraised in Madison County. He said many thousands of property owners are bothered.
McCay said anyone troubled should approach the board. He and the other BOA members said they are certainly not a rubberstamp board and that they do their work and do it efficiently. McCay said the job entails more than just attending meetings and he said he spends time during the month reviewing tax assessment matters. McCay listed the number of tax assessment appeals in Madison County since 2009, with 630 in 2009, 441 in 2010, 898 in 2011; 518 in 2012; 138 in 2013; 194 in 2014; 211 in 2015; 89 in 2016; and 392 in 2017.
“This is the number of appeals out of 16,000 parcels,” said McCay.
Hix said the appraisal staff in Madison County, which the BOA oversees, is “understaffed and underpaid for equal-sized counties.”
“Grossly underpaid,” he said.
Baker said the appraisal staff and BOA have worked for nine years to get the county tax digest done on time and according to state requirements on assessment ratios. He said tax bills have also gone out on time and been collected on time.
“Regardless of whether they meet 30 minutes or three hours, they (the BOA) are doing their job,” said Baker.
Two Madison County residents approached the board Monday to talk about their own property appraisals, with one saying she was perplexed at how her land didn’t qualify for conservation use, though her neighbor’s cows have grazed the fields for years. She said the appraisal staff told her they didn’t see any cows on the property when they visited. Another property owner said he is paying double the amount of property taxes he paid in Gwinnett County and receiving fewer services. He said another homesite with a house of comparable size and more acreage is taxed $1,500 less per year than his.
“I don’t see much of a difference,” he said, regarding the properties.
Former BOA member Bob Fowler said he feels the county should have a total revaluation all 16,000 parcels.
Baker said that would cost approximately $1 million.
