‘Tide Pod Lady’ shoplifter strikes again

Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to Ingles on Feb. 19 after an employee called 9-1-1 to report a shoplifter.
Dalton spoke with a manager who told him that a female entered the store and proceeded to place a number of Tide Pod detergent packs into her purse before leaving the store without paying for the items. She drove off in a green car, according to the report.
The manager said no one knows the female’s name, but that she comes into the store a couple of times a month to steal Tide Pods. She said employees have jokingly begun to refer to her as the “Tide Pod Lady.”
Dalton told store personnel to call 9-1-1 the next time the woman enters the store and to “safely confront” according to their store policy in an attempt to identify her in case officers did not arrive in time to question her.
The woman was described as short and between 40 and 50 years of age.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s last week included:
•A couple reported that a man they know ran them off the road as they were traveling on Blacks Creek Church Road near the Banks/Jackson County line. Deputy Joshua Smith spoke with the couple on Feb. 21 and was told that the man met them in the road in a blue Ford Taurus and turned around to follow them before passing them and then “cutting them off.” They said they were driving home from the Banks County courthouse at the time where they had filed a Family Violence Protective Order against the man, but the order had not been served at that time. Deputies searched the area, but neither the suspect or his vehicle were found.
•Harassing phone calls were reported by a woman on Hardman Morris Road last week. Deputy Neal Hinsley took the report and the woman told him that a woman she knows has been calling her and her employer “lying about about (the victim) having a drug problem.” Hinsley was able to contact the offender, who now lives in South Carolina. She told him that she had never called the woman’s workplace, though she had called the corporate office. Hinsley told the offender that this amounted to the same thing and not to have contact with the victim or her employer again. Hinsley also advised the victim to obtain a Temporary Protection Order (TPO) against the offender.
•A man on Noah’s Way reported on Feb. 22 that his house had been broken into. Deputy Macon Clark was dispatched to the home, along with other officers. Clark noted that the complainant said a black man known to him only as “Young ATL,” kicked in his back door between 9:30 and 10 a.m. that day, though the victim did not report the incident until noon.
The victim said he met the man at a Kroger gas station in Athens and told him where he lived and that he had a music studio in his home. The two were supposed to set up a demo time for the man in the studio.
•A man on Neese-Commerce Road reported that someone had opened a fraudulent account with Macy’s using his name and other personal information and proceeded to make over $500 in purchases between Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, 2017. He said company representatives refused to give him the account number or the address of where the items were shipped, stating only that they were shipped to an address in East Point. He was advised by the company to file a police report.
•Deputies have reportedly been called to Hwy. 98 at Neese-Commerce Road at the Midway store 22 times between July 2017 and February 2018 regarding “livestock at large.” Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched twice on Feb. 22 regarding donkeys and horses being out in the road. The first call came at 12:26 a.m. and the owner’s roommate responded and put the animals up. A second call came in at 5:11 a.m. reporting that the animals were out again. The owner was cited with a magistrate citation for permitting livestock to run at large. A court date was set for March 20.
•A woman on North Fourth Street in Colbert reported that her adult son had broken a window and threatened to get a gun.
Deputy Chris Haston was dispatched to the home on Feb. 25 where the woman told him her son had come to the house that morning and they argued. She said she told him to leave and he went out the back door and she heard the window break. She said he also said he was going to get his gun. Haston then spoke with the son by phone who denied breaking the window and said he had witnesses. Haston noted that the son was “very upset” so he asked him if planned to hurt himself. He replied that he didn’t know if he did or not. Haston told him he needed to turn himself in because he had multiple warrants for his arrest. He told Haston that he wanted to see his children that day and would turn himself in the next day. After that the phone connection was lost. Haston had dispatch attempt to ping his cell phone but the phone company told them the man’s phone was off. Deputies attempted to make contact with the son at two other locations but were unable to find him.
•Criminal trespass was reported on Bud Freeman Road last week. Cpl. Gabe Dalton was dispatched to a domestic dispute about 1 a.m. along with Deputy Will Townsend. Three adults and two children at the home told them that a man they know came to the home uninvited and became combative. They said he appeared to be under the influence of something. They said he opened the door violently and without notice. It was noted in the report that there is reportedly a long-standing feud with one of the people at the house stemming from the purchase of a Jeep Cherokee.
They also said that the man went into a female child’s room while she was asleep and proceeded to wake her and question her about the whereabouts of her parents, causing her to be extremely upset. A man at the home said the aggressor mentioned that he had been to another relative’s home in Franklin County and got into an altercation with that relative.
The aggressor was found at a home on Cheek Pulliam Road. According to the report, he had multiple lacerations from the altercation in Franklin County and was not wearing shoes. He appeared lethargic and unsteady, but claimed he had only had two alcoholic drinks and did not take prescription meds.
He was given a criminal trespass warning for both residences and was allowed to remain at the Cheek Pulliam Road home because the property owners said they would take him home.
