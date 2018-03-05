9-1-1 phone system to be replaced

The Madison County 9-1-1 phone system is nearly 20 years old. And leaders say it’s time for an upgrade.
County commissioners agreed Feb. 26 to allow BOC chairman John Scarborough to negotiate with WestTel International on installing a new 9-1-1 phone system with a five-year maintenance plan. The commissioners heard from 9-1-1 director David Camp Monday about installing the new system. He noted that 9-1-1 phone systems carry far more functions than a regular phone system. The new system will also allow the county to network with other counties, so that there’s backup if the county system goes down.
The commissioners included funds for a new system in the 2018 budget. The county received five bids from companies for the system. Camp said that WestTel was the only company that included hardware upgrades in the cost of the maintenance. Other companies would have charged for maintenance and then tacked on hardware improvements on top of that cost.
WestTel, the low bidder, offered to install the program for $118,750 with a $21,600 annual maintenance fee. However, Scarborough said the cost may still be negotiated to a lower rate.
Board members agreed to move ahead with an agreement with WestTel and to have Scarborough talk to the company about a possible lower rate.
In other matters Feb. 26, Scarborough talked about plans to run a sewer line under Hwy. 29 at the traffic light at Glenn Carrie Road to the Bill’s Barbecue side. He said there are plans for a Family Dollar and an Urgent Care. He noted that the industrial authority is working on arranging to run a water line from Elbert County down Hwy. 72 to the planned Georgia Renewable Power plant at the old Trus Joist property. The plant, which will produce energy from burned wood pellets, is slated to open by June 1, 2019. Scarborough said the IDA is seeking a replacement for long-time member Gerry Burdette, who resigned last month. The chairman also said he recently received word that the county can expect $500,000 more in state funds for roads.
In a separate matter, the board agreed to abandon Cane Road and Hill Morris Road. The BOC postponed a decision on abandoning a portion of M&S Lane. Property owners offered conflicting opinions on this abandonment. A couple told the commissioners that the road is very narrow and in bad shape and used as a dumping place by some. They said they see headlights on the road at night and that there’s no good reason anyone should be on that road. They asked the board to abandon it. Another property owner said he’d like to see the county upgrade the road, replace a washed-out culvert and make it passable and functional, which would eliminate its appeal as a dumping ground. Scarborough estimated the cost of replacing the culvert at $100,000. But the board agreed to hold off on making a decision on the road until its March 26 meeting when more specific figures on potential road upgrades can be provided.
