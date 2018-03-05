Nancy Ray (03-03-18)

ATHENS - Nancy Charlene Ray, 63, died March 3, 2018.
A native of Winder, Mrs. Ray was the daughter of the late James Rex Griffeth and Mary Ann Turnbull Griffeth. Mrs. Ray retired from the Hair Cuttery as a talented beautician. She was of the Christian denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael C. Ray.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly (Cory) Almond, Watkinsville; and step-daughter, Michelle (David) DeRepentigny, Hull; sisters, Shelia Hunt, Oceanside, Calif., and Kathy Dockery, Winder; father-in-law, Robert Chandler Ray, Hull; four grandchildren, D.J. and Schyler Almond, Jeffery Faw and Christopher DeRepentigny; two great-grandchildren, Emma DeRepentigny and Travis Lipchinsky; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel with Mrs. Rashada Wood officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday from 1 until 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of DJ Almond to Extra Special People, 189 VFW Drive Wakinsville, GA 30677, or at http://extraspecialpeople.com
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
