Lorine McConnell (03-03-18)

MAYSVILLE - Lorine Bond McConnell, 82, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Mrs. McConnell was born in Danielsville, the daughter of the late Wilborn Whitfield Bond and Annie Myrtice Crowe Bond. Mrs. McConnell was the manager of the Bulldog Inn, a caregiver, member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church, and loved going to the Jackson County Senior Citizen Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McConnell; daughter, Angela Gillespie; and sister, Evelyn Bond.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Sanders (Ricky), Maysville; sister, Louise Boozer, Acworth; grandchildren, Scott Sanders (Kelly), Rob Sanders (Staci), Tabitha Evans (David), and Kyle Gillespie (Katelyn); and great-grandchildren, Jenna and Hart Sanders, Hudsyn and Holt Sanders, Parker and Carter Evans, and Blakley Gillespie.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. from Holly Springs United Methodist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jackson County Senior Citizen Center, 151 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, GA 30549.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
