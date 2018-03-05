Lorine McConnell (03-03-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 5. 2018
MAYSVILLE - Lorine Bond McConnell, 82, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.

Mrs. McConnell was born in Danielsville, the daughter of the late Wilborn Whitfield Bond and Annie Myrtice Crowe Bond. Mrs. McConnell was the manager of the Bulldog Inn, a caregiver, member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church, and loved going to the Jackson County Senior Citizen Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McConnell; daughter, Angela Gillespie; and sister, Evelyn Bond.

Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Sanders (Ricky), Maysville; sister, Louise Boozer, Acworth; grandchildren, Scott Sanders (Kelly), Rob Sanders (Staci), Tabitha Evans (David), and Kyle Gillespie (Katelyn); and great-grandchildren, Jenna and Hart Sanders, Hudsyn and Holt Sanders, Parker and Carter Evans, and Blakley Gillespie.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 6, at 11 a.m. from Holly Springs United Methodist Church with Dr. Shane Roberson officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jackson County Senior Citizen Center, 151 Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, GA 30549.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.