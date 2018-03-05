Linda Tuggle (03-03-18)

WINDER - Linda Tuggle, 62, passed away March 3, 2018.
Mrs. Tuggle had resided in Barrow County since 1982 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Eva Lou Davis McWaters. She was a member of Whistleville Christian Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Tuggle; son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and April Tuggle; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Jamie Keen, all of Winder; grandchildren, Nicole Keen, Shana Tuggle, Dylan Keen, Wyatt Tuggle, Dakota Keen and Tyler Keen; and brothers, Alan McWaters, Clarksville, Fla., Gary McWaters, Dayville, Ala., and Grady McWaters, Loganville, Ga.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 6, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Linwood Smith and Ray K. Fumea officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
