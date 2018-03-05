Lois Seabolt (03-04-18)

Lois Allene Snipes Seabolt entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2018.
She was born on October 26, 1924, in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Silas and Elizabeth “Betty” Stevens Snipes. She finished High School in 1942 and attended Athens Business College. She was employed by W.N. Harden Oil Company for 35 years and was a member of Erastus Christian Church.
She was first married to Valdosta Thomas for 25 years and then married to Verner L. Seabolt for 37 years. Mrs. Seabolt was preceded in death by her first husband, Valdosta Thomas; son, Dwight W. Thomas; and her second husband, Verner Seabolt.
Survivors include a grandson and wife, William C. “Bill” Thomas (Leigh); two great-grandsons, Chance and Jesse; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of cousins; and a niece, Diane Dodd.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 6, at Ivie Funeral Home. The funeral will be held in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home on March 7, at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Steve Parker and Bill Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Erastus Christian Church, 2050 Neese Commerce, Rd., Commerce, GA 30530.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce.
