WINDER - Gerald R. “Buddy” Sims, 77, passed away March 3, 2018.
A Native and lifelong resident of Barrow County, he was the son of the late H. F. “Red” and Madeline Dunagan Sims. Buddy was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Sims. He served 25 years combined with the Winder Fire Department and the Bethlehem Fire Department. Buddy served on The Winder City Council and owned and operated Buddy’s Tire Service of Winder for 45 years.
Survivors include a son, Danny Sims, Winder; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Steve Hetherington, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Zach, Noah and Chloe Hetherington, Lawrenceville, A. J. and Conner Sims, Winder; and brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Jackie Sims, Winder.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 8, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Buddy’ Sims (03-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry