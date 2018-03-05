Leroy Barber (03-05-18)

ATHENS - Leroy Barber, 77, of the South Jackson Community, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Mr. Barber was born in Anderson, S.C., the son of the late Bevert Lacoy Barber and Mary Louzelle Michael Barber. Mr. Barber was a service technician for the Pepsi Cola Company, was a member of the Living Waters Worship Center in Bogart, Ga., and volunteered at the Potters House in Jefferson. Mr. Barber was a proud American Veteran serving in the United States Army in Korea. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie Barber, Alvin Barber, Ronnie Barber; and sister Grace Skinner.
Survivors include his wife, Lenora Meeler Barber, Athens; daughter, Tammy Tomack and her husband David, Jefferson; son, Douglas Barber and his wife Rhonda, Athens; sisters, Annie Sue Coker, Dorothy Jean Williamson, both of Athens, Rebecca Barber, Bogart, and Beverly Patterson, Athens; brothers, Jimmy Barber, Hull, Jerry Barber and Wayne Barber, both of Bogart; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 7, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. William Whitfield officiating. The burial will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens. Gentleman honored as pallbearers are Dean Stringer, Jake Stringer, Brandon Barber, Dylan Barber, Stephan Bell and Tyler Ridgeway. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 7, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
