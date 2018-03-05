A 16-year-old Banks County High School student was arrested Monday for threatening students at the school. The name of the teenager has not been released because he is a juvenile.
The arrest came after the Banks County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Banks County Board of Education and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated a written threat of violence to several students.
The sheriff’s office was in the process of being assisted by FBI-Atlanta and the FBI Cryptanalysis and Racketeering Records Unit-Quantico when the juvenile confessed to the threat during investigative questioning.
“We will not allow our children to be threatened by anyone," said Sheriff Carlton Speed. "This should be an example that we will use all legal means necessary including using our federal resources to assist us in solving and prosecuting this type of terroristic threat."
It did not appear that the students were in any danger during the few hours it took to solve the crime, the sheriff added. The investigation concluded that the juvenile acted alone.
BCHS student charged with threatening students
