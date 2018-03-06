‘Hoyt’ Harris (03-05-18)

JEFFERSON - James “Hoyt” Harris, 81, passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018.
Mr. Harris was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Blanche Tolbert Harris and Claiborn Harris and his mother who raised him, the late Doris Langford Harris. Mr. Harris retired from Jefferson Mills, where he performed various duties. He was a member of the Homer United Methodist Church, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Sherbie Jean Allen Harris.
Survivors include his daughter, Cindi Harris Cheek and her friend David Kinnard, Commerce; granddaughters and husbands, Kellie and Chris Coulter, Jefferson, Holly and Brendan Hawkins, Maysville; grandson and wife, Rusty and Candis Cheek, Homer; great-grandchildren, Parks Cheek, Collin Coulter and Cullen Smith; sisters, Sandra Pruitt, Charlotte Gooch and Shirley Jamison; brothers, Thomas Harris and Jimmy Harris; his favorite niece, Krista “Lulu” Adkins; and many much-loved nieces, nephews, in-laws and a host of longtime friends and cousins.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 9, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. James McLendon officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park with Daniel Harris, Doug Cheek, Al Adkins, Chris Coulter, Brendan Hawkins and David Kinnard honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Thursday, March 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Homer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Homer, GA 30547.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
