ALTO - Mary Elizabeth Stephens Strickland, 75, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018.
Born in Mecklinburg County, N.C. on December 27, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Margaret Ball Stephens. Mrs. Strickland was a homemaker and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lula. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley McGahee and Juanita Pless.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Strickland, Alto; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Angus Lemon, Tyler, Texas, and Emily and John McConnell, Helen; son and daughter-in-law, Art and Judy Strickland, Clinton, S.C.; sisters, Catherine Garrison, Pittsburg, Pa., Margaret Orr, Palatka, Fla., Betty Irvin and Barbara Poole, both of Lula, and Brenda Bullock, Alto; grandchildren, Tiffany Storey, Lauren Lemon, Kirby Lemon, and Rosemary Van Dyke.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 4, at the Chapel of McGahee-Grififin & Stewart with the Revs. Loyd Martin and Johnny Stone officiating. Interment was in Westview Cemetery in Lula.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.
Mary Strickland (03-02-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry