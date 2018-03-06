COMMERCE - Tommy Wayne Miller, 71, died Monday, March 5, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Miller was born in Winnsboro, S.C., the son of the late Thomas Luther Carl and Louise LeGrand Miller. He was a member of Tyrus Baptist Church and was in retail sales and was a United States military veteran. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sarah Embrick.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Edwards Miller, Commerce; son, Todd Miller (Tara), Commerce; sisters, Irene Embrick, Commerce, and Nancy Coile, Nicholson; brother, Charles Miller, Columbia, S.C.; and grandchild, Aubrey Miller.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Verlin Reece officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Carillon Project (Georgia National Cemetery bell tower project), GNC Advisory Council, c/o The Carillon Project, P.O. Box 1116, Woodstock, GA 30189.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Tommy Miller (03-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry